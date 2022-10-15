Newcastle Herald

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has forced Labor and the Coalition to acknowledge Botany's 'anti-competitive' hold over Newcastle's container terminal prospects

By Editorial
October 15 2022 - 3:30pm
FOR two full years - until the Newcastle Herald obtained relevant documentation in 2016 - the NSW Coalition government repeatedly denied that its port privatisations included a confidential set of arrangements designed to protect the new owners of Port Botany from a rival container terminal in Newcastle.

