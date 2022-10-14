Sporting Declaration: Why David Warner should never captain Australia

SO much for the theory that cheats never prosper.
The prospect of David Warner's lifetime "leadership ban" being overturned will presumably be welcomed by his teammates, and the many fans who enjoy his pugnacious playing style, but that sentiment is unlikely to be shared by others with a more discerning sense of fair play.
Life bans are a last resort, usually handed down for very valid reasons.
And in the case of Warner, Cricket Australia officials seem to have suffered an inexplicable bout of amnesia as they weigh up rescinding the unprecedented sanction handed down more than four years ago, in the wake of the "Sandpapergate" controversy.
The theory that everyone deserves a second chance has been circulating widely in recent weeks, but the problem for mine is that Warner has been given multiple second chances.
On the 2013 Ashes tour of England, he was fined and suspended for two Tests for throwing a punch at England batsman Joe Root in a Birmingham nightclub.
Five years later, there was an altercation between Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock during a Test match at Durban.
Teammates had to restrain Warner, who later complained the wicket-keeper had made a "vile and disgusting" remark about his wife as they walked off the field into the change rooms.
De Kock's comment was in retaliation to Warner continually sledging him after the umpires had removed the bails for the tea break, right up until players had reached the boundary rope and the batsmen stopped to remove their gloves and helmets and dry them in the sun.
Warner was again fined and issued disciplinary demerit points, but nonetheless he was allowed to continue playing, and remain as vice-captain.
Three weeks later, the notorious incident in Cape Town occurred, resulting in Warner, captain Steve Smith and young opening batsman Cameron Bancroft being sent home in disgrace.
Warner and Smith were suspended for 12 months apiece, while Bancroft copped nine months for naively agreeing to take the field with a piece of sandpaper to enable the Australians to illegally tamper with the ball.
While Smith and Bancroft should have known better, they were first-time offenders with previously unblemished records.
By my count, Cape Town was Warner's third strike, not including myriad minor incidents that created controversies, and ill-feeling among opponents, on an all-too-regular basis.
While all three were able to resume their Test careers, it could be argued Smith and Bancroft paid a higher price that Warner, the man generally regarded as the architect of the dimwitted scheme.
At the time, Smith was captain of Australian in all three formats, and well on his way to overtaking the legendary Allan Border as our longest-serving Test skipper.
Bancroft had played in eight Tests and was just starting to come to grips with international cricket when he was steered into a course of action he will no doubt regret for the rest of his life.
He was recalled for two Tests on the 2019 Ashes tour, but now finds himself on the outer, needing a mountain of runs before he will again be considered.
How might his career have panned out, if not for the Cape Town debacle?
Warner, meanwhile, resumed normal service as soon as his ban was lifted, returning to the top of Australia's batting order in all three formats and continuing to churn out runs.
To be fair, there have been no subsequent indiscretions, which would suggest maybe he has learned a belated lesson. Emphasis on maybe.
And after the retirement of Aaron Finch from one-day internationals, and given his patchy form with the bat in T20s, Cricket Australia have been reconsidering their previously unequivocal stance on Warner holding a leadership role.
"In very simple terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said this week.
There are a few questions I have been pondering, in light of all of the above.
Firstly, what if Cricket Australia did relent and appoint Warner as skipper of the national white-ball teams, and he was to disgrace himself again?
Have the powers-that-be forgotten that the 2018 episode was embarrassing not just for the players involved, but for the entire nation?
Repairing the reputation of the Australian team has been a long, painstaking process, and it would seem like short-sighted madness to put that at risk.
Warner, remember, declared numerous times before he was eventually suspended that Australia play hard, tough cricket but never "cross the line". Until, of course, he did. How can anyone guarantee that won't happen again?
Moreover, it's not as if Cricket Australia are bereft of options when it comes time to replace Finch.
Glenn Maxwell is not only one of the most dynamic limited-overs players in the world, he is also among the most experienced.
Maxwell would walk into any T20 or 50-over team. He's captained Melbourne Stars for several seasons now and, at 34, would appear to have a few good years left in him.
I don't understand why Warner is even in the conversation, given that there is a perfectly viable alternative.
