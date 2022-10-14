Newcastle Herald
Newcastle cricket captains deny bad blood before grand final rematch

By Robert Dillon
October 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Hamwicks skipper Ben Balcomb, left, and Stockton counterpart Nick Foster agree that last season's grand final is ancient history. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

RIVAL captains Nick Foster (Stockton) and Ben Balcomb (Hamilton-Wickham) have declared they intend to let bygones be bygones in today's Newcastle District Cricket Association grand final rematch at Lynn Oval.

