Newcastle cricket captains deny bad blood before grand final rematch

RIVAL captains Nick Foster (Stockton) and Ben Balcomb (Hamilton-Wickham) have declared they intend to let bygones be bygones in today's Newcastle District Cricket Association grand final rematch at Lynn Oval.
After last week's opening-round washouts, it will be the first game for both teams since Stockton beat Hamwicks in last season's premiership decider at the same venue.
The Pumas later lodged an official complaint with NDCA management about a number of issues in the grand final, prompting an investigation and unprecedented sanction that bans the Seagulls from hosting finals for the next three years.
Foster and Balcomb play together in the Newcastle representative side and both have agreed that any differences of opinion are now ancient history.
"I think all that's been dealt with," Foster said. "We've all just moved on.
"If you play enough cricket, there are games when things are said. If you're going to lose sleep over that stuff, you're going to have a lot of sleepless nights."
Balcomb reiterated those sentiments.
"Six months have gone by," he said. "I've moved on from it and I'm sure Nick has moved on from it."
Balcomb said he would remind his players that today's game represents a "clean slate" and to focus on what they need to do to win.
"If we're caught in the past and caught up with what happened last season, we'll be stuck on that and not give ourselves the best opportunity to get back there and go one better this year," he said.
"So I'll be talking to the guys at training and leading up to the match. It's just another game of cricket, against a very good side."
As well as the loss of champion all-rounder Sam Webber, who has relocated to Scotts Head, Hamwicks will be without batsman Rhys Hanlon today because of work commitments.
Foster was looking forward to the challenge of defending the title.
"I don't think you need any extra motivation," Foster said.
"From our perspective, we walked away at the end of last season as premiers, and people will be coming after us.
"That's what happens when you're the reigning premiers. All of a sudden, you're the team everyone wants to beat."
He said the goal for Stockton was to remain at the "top end of town" and become a consistent heavyweight.
"The ball is in our court to make sure our success is sustainable," he said.
In other games this weekend, Merewether host Wests, Newcastle City clash with University, Cardiff face Belmont, Waratah clash with Charlestown, and Toronto travel to Wallsend.
