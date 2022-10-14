Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Will world champion high diver Rhiannan Iffland ever get to compete at the Olympics?

By Robert Dillon
October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six-time world champion Rhiannan Iffland during her training session on Sydney Harbour yesterday, before the Red Bull world-series event today. Picture by Dean Treml, Red Bull Content

SHE has won multiple high-diving world titles, and Rhiannan Iffland has not given up hope of one day adding an Olympic gold medal to her extensive trophy cabinet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.