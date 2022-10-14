Newcastle Herald
Knights winger Dom Young set for Test of mettle in World Cup opener

By George Clarke
Updated October 14 2022 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
Towering Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young debuted for England against Fiji last week and has retained his spot for the World Cup opener against Fiji. Picture Getty Images

Newcastle Knights flyer Dom Young is to be unleashed by England in their World Cup opener against Samoa among a six-strong NRL contingent in the hosts' matchday squad.

