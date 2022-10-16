Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights flyer Dominic Young bags a double on debut for England in 60-6 win over Samoa at World Cup

By Max McKinney
Updated October 16 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:00am
Dominic Young celebrates scoring his first try. Picture by George Wood, Getty Images

Knights winger Dominic Young described his international debut as a "dream come true" after crossing twice in England's 54-point win over Samoa in the World Cup opener on Sunday.

