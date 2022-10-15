A PEDESTRIAN had to be flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition after he was one of three people struck by an SUV on the side of the road in Port Macquarie.
The alleged road rage incident occurred about 9pm on Friday. Emergency services were called to Hastings River Drive following reports three male pedestrians had been hit by a Toyota Landcruiser SUV.
Police were told the injured men - along with another man - were walking east on the footpath when the SUV - travelling west - left the roadway and struck them.
The driver then allegedly fled from the scene, according to police.
Three of the men - aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie District Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
The two older men remain in a serious but stable condition with leg, arm and rib fractures.
The fourth man left the scene prior to police arrival.
Officers established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following inquiries, about 2am Saturday a 31-year-old man attended Port Macquarie police station where he was arrested.
The man was charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday.
