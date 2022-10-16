GRAPEVINE Gathering delivered a vintage festival vibe on its debut at Pokolbin's Hope Estate on Saturday.
Thousands turned out on a picturesque spring day in the vineyards to welcome back the indie pop, rock and electronic festival.
Grapevine Gathering was last held in November 2019 at Roche Estate, after the past two editions were cancelled due to COVID-19.
UK indie-pop band The Kooks headlined this year's event, but the all-star line-up also included electronic wizards Peking Duk, Brisbane indie-rockers Ball Park Music and pop-duo The Veronicas, who all drew big crowds.
Other festival favourites included Jack River and Confidence Man.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.