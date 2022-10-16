POLICE are on the hunt for a man who punched a 13-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack at Kahibah on Saturday.
According to police reports the teenager was riding his bike near the intersection of Glebe Street and Keenan Lane, when he was stopped by an unknown man about 5pm.
"The male then allegedly assaulted the boy by punching him in the face before the boy fled the scene," a statement from NSW Police said.
IN THE NEWS:
Police were notified of the shocking attack and officers from Lake Macquarie police district commenced an investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Inquiries are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.