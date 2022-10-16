Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Boy punched in face near the intersection of Glebe Street and Keenan Lane, Kahibah

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated October 16 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:01am
Police were notified of the shocking attack and officers from Lake Macquarie police district commenced an investigation.

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who punched a 13-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack at Kahibah on Saturday.

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

