LABOR'S $500m commitment to start work on the Sydney to Newcastle high-speed rail project is locked in as part of a nearly $10 billion infrastructure cash splash across the country.
The federal government is pledging $9.6 billion in the October budget as it lays out spending for the 2022-23 year.
"It's about making journeys quicker but also making sure people can get home to their families safely," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday. "Sound and planned infrastructure investment in Australia creates jobs, builds opportunity and unlocks economic growth and productivity for our cities and our regions."
The $500m will go towards securing a corridor between Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said fast rail was part of the government's "vision" for the regions.
"The NSW Government's projections show the population of the Central Coast and the Hunter Valley growing by some 200,000 by 2040, making better transport connections a necessity," Ms King said.
Meanwhile, 160 days out from the March 2023 state election, NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns pledged a locally built fleet of trains to replace NSW's ageing rail stock and 10,000 extra teachers.
The Tangaras were built in Broadmeadow, the first set coming on line in 1988, and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said he hoped Newcastle would be in the running again.
"The Tangara replacement contract will just be the start of the local manufacturing revival, creating thousands of jobs but also having that extremely valuable multiplier effect through the community," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"Newcastle has a proven track record and is well-positioned to manufacture these fleets, so I'd love to see some local companies in the mix when tenders open.
During his address to the State Labor Conference on Sunday, Mr Minns also promised to convert 10,000 temporary teachers to permanent positions, 500 more paramedics, and 1200 more nurses.
He would also put a stop to privatisation, he said, describing the restrictions on the Port of Newcastle as virtually barring the export of anything other than coal for the next 42 years.
Labor has yet to commit to supporting Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper's bill to scrap penalties on Newcastle developing a container terminal. The bill could be debated on Thursday and passed the same day, or the debate could be delayed until Parliament rises for the March election.
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
