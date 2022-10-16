Newcastle Herald
NEW TRAINS CONTRACT FOR THE HUNTER? Labor's leaders go public with their federal budget and state election pledges

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
October 16 2022 - 10:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has locked in funding for the Sydney to Newcastle high-speed rail project.

LABOR'S $500m commitment to start work on the Sydney to Newcastle high-speed rail project is locked in as part of a nearly $10 billion infrastructure cash splash across the country.

