With several finalists across a number of categories in this year's Hunter Manufacturing Awards, InfraBuild is proud of the contribution its employees have made to the continued success and growth of the business and to the region.

With its long history of continuous operation, InfraBuild is Australia's leading vertically integrated steel recycling, manufacturing, and distribution business, supplying sustainable steel and steel products for commercial and residential construction, large scale and nation-building infrastructure, primary producers and the rural sector.

InfraBuild's strong representation in this year's awards comes as the company celebrates the 60th anniversary of its Newcastle rod mill.



In December 1962, a new four strand high speed rod mill which at the time cost over 7 million pounds was commissioned at the Newcastle Steelworks.



The mill underwent a major change in 1988 to the current two strand arrangement, which has since been constantly refined through continuous improvement to lift steel rolling capability.

InfraBuild's Manufacturing Manager at the Rod Mill, Liam Bell, said since opening, the rod mill has continuously improved output, from 150KT p.a. in the early years to now over 600KT p.a., to ensure supply of high-quality coiled rod coils to the InfraBuild business and the broader industry.

"It's something really worth celebrating. We're proud of the calibre of our employees named as finalists in the HMAs this year," he said.



"It's very fitting, considering the long successful history of the rod mill operations in Newcastle. Much of this is down to the team working at the Rod Mill."

InfraBuild has locations across the Hunter, including recycling operations at Hexham, and businesses of InfraBuild operating under the brands of ARC at Wallsend, and Austube Mills at Mayfield.



InfraBuild's rod mill and wire manufacturing facilities are located on a large prime industrial site at Mayfield.

It's from this large site at Mayfield where InfraBuild can trace its history back more than a century.



The site now hosts a rod mill, wire mill, slag repurposing area and National Distribution Centre, in addition to operational and administrative teams.

InfraBuild recently reacquired the unique Mayfield site, which is in the Port of Newcastle Precinct and covers about one million square metres, including 1.8km of direct deep waterfront.



Aside from the potential port facilities, the site also has access to rail and essential services.

The reacquisition of the Mayfield site reaffirms InfraBuild's strong commitment to the local community and its role as a key contributor to the local economy.

From its origins in the BHP steelworks, OneSteel and Liberty Steel businesses, InfraBuild has been part of the fabric of the Hunter region for more than 100 years and its Head of NSW Rod and Bar Manufacturing Stephen Elliott said the company is committed to maintaining a local presence into the future.

"With our site acquisition and a commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the Hunter as a significant manufacturer, InfraBuild is really proud of our Hunter Manufacturing Award finalists this year," he said.



"Our long history shows we've stayed the course and will continue to build on our successful operations in the Hunter."