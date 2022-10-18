You might have heard about Jacob 'Snowy' Snowden, a pie lover who is eating his way around the Hunter Region one pie at a time and reviewing them online. His motto is "pie or die" and he refers to his followers as "people of the pie". Anyway, he now has a festival named in his honour: Snowy's Sensational Pie & Music Festival, which is being held at Full Throttle BBQ in Beresfield on November 6 (10am to 5pm). There will be pie-eating competitions, live music, the final round of the Steak Cook Off Association competition, and more. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

