We will have to wait an additional week for Newcastle's first Banana Blossom Salads to open but, as we know, good things come to those who wait.
Franchisees Andrew Greentree and Emily O'Brien will officially open the healthy takeaway shop at 169 Hunter Street on November 5.
The couple, who have three daughters, first encountered Banana Blossom Salads when they lived on Sydney's northern beaches. It started as a restaurant in Mona Vale and now has eight franchises across Sydney, one in Queensland, and another in Terrigal. The menu offers salads, rice bowls and rice paper rolls.
Emily and Andrew are Banana Blossom fans themselves and can't wait to share the love with Novocastrians. They say they are "looking to bring some freshness and youth to Newcastle" and are "ready to dive in head first and give this franchise their all". Andrew has previously worked in tree management, while Emily's background is in education.
Husband and wife duo Ben and Nat Thomas combined their cultural and professional backgrounds and founded Banana Blossom in 2003 to create a fresh fast-food alternative. Ben had 20 years' experience as a chef and Nat was born and raised in Thailand. Banana Blossom's Triple Chilli dressing recipe dates back centuries - Nat's great grandmother was making it more than a century ago in the village of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Head to Speers Point Park on Sunday for the Lake Mac Food & Wine Festival (11am to 5pm). There is plenty of parking (with overflow parking at the nearby Macquarie Fields) and entry is free. This year's line-up includes Dirty Candy Wine, Twin Bridges Wine, Newcastle Distilling Co, The Welders Dog Brewery, Iron Gate Estate, KissOfire and Six String Brewing Company. As for food, there will be plenty to choose from, and there will be live music and a fun Kids Zone for the young 'uns.
TINTA Belmont has a new menu and, judging by the cars continuing to line the Pacific Highway on a weekend, it's got diners hooked.
"The biggest change for us is that we've moved to a sharing menu - small and large shares - which has been really, really well-received," managing director Ben Stehr said.
"I think given the interest we've seen since we opened, everyone wants to try as much as possible when they visit so this menu allows them to come in and feast and it's been super popular - lots of groups through celebrating birthdays, engagements and so on.
"Our long lunches are really growing as the weather warms up and this change allows us to execute all bookings, the larger ones in particular, more effectively which was a lesson in our opening couple of months. Also, thanks to some great feedback from the community, we've worked hard to provide more dishes to suit dietary requirements and preferences. Our menu will always be 'contemporary coastal' but we've included greater variety for the non-seafood lovers, vegans and vegetarians."
Boolaroo is a town on the move. Parks Bistro & Catering at Boolaroo Sports Club is popular under chef Cory Park, Hippy Java Book Cafe opened in late August, and CIMS are poised to open a sister cafe to CIMS at the Coliseum in Mayfield.
Also, The Pavement Society has just celebrated its first week in business. Founder Abby Heuston sells candles, floral installations and diffusers under the Ohana by Abby banner and, with husband Nick's input, decided to set up a shop that also serves as a coffee house/cafe.
"We pride ourselves on a beautiful shop with handmade candles by me, toasted sandwiches and fresh pastries - we used to live in Melbourne but my husband (Nick Heuston) is from here," Abby Heuston said. You can find them at 38 Main Street, Boolaroo,
Wallsend gourmet fairy floss shop The Flossery now operates from a funky food van. Judith Kotz and husband David, a former pastry chef, will be "popping up" at events around the region. Tasting boxes can be mailed Australia wide. The Flossery's fairy floss is hand spun and there are 40 flavours to choose from.
Mark and Noreen Gottaas have sold Hermitage Lodge at Pokolbin and its on-site restaurant, Il Cacciatore, and are moving on. They owned the business for 20 years. The new owners have closed the restaurant - for now - to do some renovations.
Central Coast bakery Bouffant (co-owned by Andrew Mansfield and Markus Kunz) has branched out to Newcastle. Shop 1, 3-5 Crown Street, to be exact. It's open daily, 7am to 4pm.
You might have heard about Jacob 'Snowy' Snowden, a pie lover who is eating his way around the Hunter Region one pie at a time and reviewing them online. His motto is "pie or die" and he refers to his followers as "people of the pie". Anyway, he now has a festival named in his honour: Snowy's Sensational Pie & Music Festival, which is being held at Full Throttle BBQ in Beresfield on November 6 (10am to 5pm). There will be pie-eating competitions, live music, the final round of the Steak Cook Off Association competition, and more. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Don't forget Suki Kwon (Sukimama) takes over Merewether Surf Life Saving Club this Sunday from 4pm. She will be serving up handmade dumplings, Korean fried chicken and, for dessert, hotteok, which are glutinous pancakes filled with hot cinnamon sugar.
Cessnock STOMP Festival is two weeks away and is going to be the biggest and best yet, says Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert.
The festival runs along Vincent Street in the centre of town from 10am to 4pm on October 30 and boasts live music, markets, food and drink stalls, grape stomping, street entertainment and more. Entry is free.
"In 2022 we welcome back Cessnock STOMP Festival after three-and-a-half years," Ekert said.
"It's the Hunter Valley's biggest street party and there is something for everyone: wineries, Vincent St Kitchen + Bar, and STOMP Distillery for the adults featuring Newcastle Distilling Co and Earp Distilling Co.
"We have the kids covered with face painting, jumping castles, putt putt golf, bubbles, balloons, and a petting zoo."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.