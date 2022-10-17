Braedyn Crowley primed for second chance after stellar NPL season

Braedyn Crowley still believes an opportunity could come to get back to the A-League.
And after an amazing 28 goals, five hat-tricks, a sweep of NPL awards and a premiership with Maitland this year, the 26-year-old striker is sure he's better prepared to take any chance.
Crowley capped a remarkable season by winning the Graham Jennings Medal as NPL men's NNSW player of the year, as well as the media player of the year and players' player honours.
His regular-season tally of 27 goals was easily the best in the NNSW NPL men's era - nine clear of Kane Goodchild's 18 in 2016 - and surely among the greatest in the region's top division history.
Crowley made 13 A-League appearances for Newcastle and Melbourne City between 2014-18 and has since topped the NNSW NPL scoring list in each of his three full seasons.
He returned to Maitland this year after a season with Bentleigh Greens and said a key to his success was taking the pressure off himself to get back to the A-League.
"I feel like this is probably the best year I've ever had because I just decided I wasn't going to put any more pressure on myself to perform or get back into the A-League, because that is what I want," said Crowley, who works as a renderer for teammate Will McFarlane.
"But I was just going to enjoy the year, just be happy, enjoy working with Will and just go from there. And I enjoyed my football more than I ever have, and it's probably why I had such a good season.
"I'm just sort of going with the flow. If something interesting comes from an A-League club or somewhere else, we'll look at it, but for now I'm just enjoying my work and my football at Maitland."
Despite continued interest, especially from the Victorian NPL, Crowley has re-signed with Maitland. However, the Townsville product, who debuted for Newcastle at 18, was not giving up on professional football.
"I think there could still be an opportunity there," he said. "And I think if I did get another chance in the A-League, that I would do it totally different.
"Being such a young player going into that A-League environment, and I guess being a little bit shy and nervous, I feel like if I got that chance again, I would do it differently. I would play with so much more confidence and just go for it, instead of holding back a bit.
"I've just got to keep doing me, keep playing well and if something comes up, it does."
In other NPL men's news, Charlestown Azzurri confirmed James Pascoe as their new head coach on Monday.
Pascoe, who coached Jaffas to grand final glory in 2017, replaces Graham Law.
Azzurri director of football Roby Valentinis said the club and Pascoe had come to an agreement, ending strong speculation about the appointment.
Pascoe, also a former Jets Youth coach, was Highfields Azzurri boss in 2007 and returns to Lisle Carr Oval for 2023.
It was announced late last season that Law would not continue in the top role at Charlestown. Azzurri finished fourth and lost to Olympic 1-0 in the elimination final.
Pascoe stepped aside as Jaffas coach early in their premiership-winning 2021 campaign.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
