UNPRECEDENTED floods in March and July wrought havoc on the usually idyllic vineyards, wineries and cellar doors of Broke, but they are back in business thanks to the resilience of its people.
There's a fine example at the charming little Greenway vineyard of "vigneron and architect" Anne Greenway.
On the edge of Wollombi Brook and Goodwin Creek, Greenway suffered on two fronts in the July flooding.
Anne says the water rose to 800 millimetres above floor level in the little red barn cellar door in what was the first time the upper banks had been breached since she and her Sydney builder husband John Marinovich bought the property in 2009.
She describes how "muddy brown viscous water ran through the buildings, ruining most things in its path and consuming our orchard and gardens. Our wine stock on site had to be rescued, and lovingly cleaned and re-boxed, we lost all our cellar door furniture and most of our on-site vehicles were damaged - some repairable and some beyond it. Most of our electrical equipment could be restored but some could not."
While waiting for the red barn to become safe and dry, Anne and her team quickly got Greenway back into operation with a temporary cellar door in a vintage caravan used as a wine bar at events.
There have been some upsides: the Greenway shiraz vines were under water but, being dormant, Anne is confident there will be no impact on the 2023 vintage and the flood mud was nutrient-rich and left a coating on all the gardens and hedges boosting recovery with the advent of spring.
It's been tough, but Greenway is ready to introduce visitors to the 350 Wollombi Road cellar door tastings of its diverse range of fiano, pinot grigio, gewurztraminer, merlot and shiraz wines that can be paired with cheese, chocolate and antipasto platter offerings.
There are also special events, such as five-star designer picnics - curated experiences that incorporate wine tastings and picnics in the grounds, ART n SIP classes in which artists are taken to get creative amid the vines and twilight photography masterclasses. Bookings can be made by telephoning 0418 164 382. Greenway wines are available at the cellar door and greenwaywines.com.au.
Margan Wines chief Andrew Margan has a similar story of Wollombi Brook breaking its banks on the night of July 6.
"We woke to find ourselves surrounded by a raging torrent,' Andrew recalls.
"The Brook flowed over our home paddock, albarino and barbera vineyards, vegetable gardens and through the winery taking most of our fences, some parts of the vineyard, some livestock and gouging massive holes in our land.
"We were isolated on our property for three days and without power for a week. The business had to be closed for a week while all the staff still had to be paid."
Happily, as soon as they could get back on-site, the staff all turned up in their gumboots and helped with the clean up.
"Our vineyard crew helped in the village building fences to keep people's animals safe and we marvelled at the strength and resilience of the Broke community," says Andrew.
"Everyone pulled together to help those who needed it and the good news is that there is no lasting damage to our vines from July 6's flood."
Visitors can still drive from Pokolbin and, thanks to the temporary by-pass created by Singleton Council, it's now possible for cars to get to Broke from Singleton.
The Margan restaurant and cellar door escaped major damage and have now reopened and daily Ultimate Margan Experience winery and garden tours are back, the cellar offers platters with tastings and the hatted restaurant is open Friday to Sunday, with bookings available on margan.com.au.
Karin Adcock's Winmark vineyard estate at 229 Wollombi Road, Broke, is back in operation after suffering major flooding in March and July.
There was disastrous damage to main roads and those within the property and also a major landslide next to one of the guest houses which is undergoing repairs.
Fortunately, as the vineyard is on a slope, Karin and her crew have been able to access their vines and are confident that they will get a 2023 vintage from the plantings that this year produced the NSW Small Winemakers Show's best young chardonnay award.
She says the July five-day closure of Broke Road shut down Winmark's accommodation business and cellar door for almost three weeks during peak school holiday time.
Karin had a 20-year business career that included building the Pandora jewellery brand in Australia and New Zealand and then had a dramatic tree change in 2016 when she bought the 53-hectare former David Clarke Poole's Rock property, but not the brand name.
She has revitalised the 14-hectare all-chardonnay vineyard.
THIS beaut multi-faceted Margan 2019 Saxonvale Shiraz-Mourvedre is from Fordwich vines out of reach of Broke floods. With 14% alcohol, it's bright purple and has potpourri aromas and vibrant mulberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows plum, spice, mint and mocha oak and the finish dusty tannins. At the winery and margan.com.au
PRICE: $50.
DRINK WITH: osso bucco.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5 stars
WITH green-tinted lemon hues and honeysuckle scents, the Winmark 2022 Rusty's Run Chardonnay has crisp white nectarine flavour on the front palate. The middle palate displays citrus, melon, oatmeal and buttery oak and slatey acid refreshes at the finish. Buy at winmarkwines.com.au and the Wollombi Road, Broke, cellar door.
PRICE: $32.
DRINK WITH: Thai seafood kebabs.
AGEING: four years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
FROM the Broke vines of medicos Aniello Iannuzzi and Eve Tsironis, the Three Ponds 2022 Fiano has light gold hues, floral scents and gooseberry front-palate flavour. The middle shows kiwifruit, herb and cumquat and the finish steely acid. Though floods hit the vineyard, sales continue at mounteyre.com and the Gillards Road, Pokolbin, cellar.
PRICE: $33.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: two years.
RATING: 4 stars
