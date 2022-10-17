Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
October 17 2022 - 5:30pm
Belmont Hospital, where one correspondent today writes that nursing staff are running on empty. File picture

I BROUGHT my father - who is one month shy of turning 100 years old - home from Belmont Hospital last Wednesday after a 10-day stay. It looks like his pole vaulting days are over, but thanks to the fabulously magnificent staff of this public hospital he may be around a little longer to receive his letter from the King.

