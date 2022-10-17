Newcastle Herald
Shaquille Desouza sentenced to jail in Newcastle District Court over 2020 hold-up of BWS bottle shop at Jesmond using replica gun

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:30am
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A man who used a replica pistol to rob a Newcastle bottle shop in broad daylight - and did not try to hide his face despite a legal COVID-19 mask mandate at the time - has been sentenced to a maximum of two years and seven months in jail.

