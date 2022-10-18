Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Remove Newcastle port's shackles so private sector can do the heavy lifting to establish a container terminal to benefit region, state and nation

By Richard Anicich
October 18 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remove Port Commitment Deed handbrake, we'll do the heavy lifting

Much has been written in the Newcastle Herald on the handbrake the Port Commitment Deed (PCD) has imposed on plans to develop the container terminal in the Port of Newcastle which is a key plank in the future diversification of the regional economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.