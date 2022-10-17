Hunter athletes proved pivotal as NSW were finally able to defend their Australian Schools Orienteering Championships crown in regional Victoria this month.
NSW won the championships when they were last held in 2019. The 2020 and 2021 instalments were cancelled due to COVID.
Alvin Craig (Merewether High) and Erika Enderby (Warners Bay High) led the charge this year, earning selection in the honours team at the conclusion of the national championships for their efforts.
The titles were held from September 24-October 2.
Craig won the senior boys sprint and long distance titles as well as being part of the winning senior boys relay team along with Oskar Mella (Dungog High).
Enderby was second in the senior girls long distance and combined with sister Mikayla to help clinch a senior girls relay win for NSW.
Lambton High's Rebecca Craig was part of the NSW side who were second in the junior girls relay.
All five Hunter athletes are members of the Newcastle Orienteering Club.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.