Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Wests set to open title defence against Newcastle City in NDCA women's league

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
October 17 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain and all-rounder Maddy McGuigan heads up a new-look side for defending champions Wests in the NDCA women's T20 competition. Picture by Marina Neil

Captain Maddy McGuigan expects to have a better idea as to how Wests' title defence is shaping up after their first hit-out of the 2022-23 Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) women's T20 league on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.