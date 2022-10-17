Wests set to open title defence against Newcastle City in NDCA women's league

Captain Maddy McGuigan expects to have a better idea as to how Wests' title defence is shaping up after their first hit-out of the 2022-23 Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) women's T20 league on Wednesday night.
Wests, who won their first NDCA women's crown with a stunning comeback victory over Waratah-Mayfield last summer, are fielding a new-look side in the competition's fourth instalment.
They play Newcastle City at Learmonth Oval in round two on Wednesday night.
The competition has been split into two divisions for the first time this summer. Four teams make up the top grade with 10 in division two.
Neither of the first-division, round-one matches went ahead last week due to wet grounds.
"It's good to see so many girls and women wanting to play cricket," McGuigan, who also plays for Northern Districts in NSW Premier Women's Cricket and is in the NSW under-19 squad, said.
"It should be a good competition, stronger. I hope we win again but we're a new group so we'll see."
City captain Kirsten Smith said the club was looking to regain some silverware after being back-to-back champions in the first two seasons of NDCA women's then failing to make the final last campaign.
"We've got a good mix of players and we're keen to be competitive, grow each week and hope to make the grand final," Smith said.
Waratah-Mayfield take on Charlestown at Jesmond Park in the other division-one game on Wednesday night. Games start at 5pm.
Meanwhile, Denman 13-year-old Caiohme Bray starred as Greater Hunter Coast (GHC) made a flying start in NSW Premier Cricket under-18 women's competition by taking a nine-wicket win over Bankstown in their T20 match on the Central Coast on Sunday.
Bray took one wicket as the Newcastle-based side restricted Bankstown to 6/72 in 20 overs then the all-rounder scored 48 not out from 31 balls as GHC (1/73) chased down the total in 10 overs.
GHC host Manly at Feighan Oval this Sunday.
In other news, Australian fast bowler Stella Campbell is one of four Sydney Sixers WBBL players headed to Newcastle next week to host a free junior clinic at No. 1 Sportsground on October 25 (4pm-5.30pm).
More information about the clinic is on the Sydney Sixers Facebook page.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
