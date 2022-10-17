Newcastle Herald
Murder victim Danielle Easey said she had a $25K 'bounty' on her head, jury hears

By Sam Rigney
October 17 2022 - 4:30am
Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry are arrested in 2019 for their alleged roles in the murder of Danielle Easey, whose body was found in Cockle Creek. The pair are facing a murder trial in the NSW Supreme Court.

IN the weeks before she was bludgeoned and stabbed to death, her body wrapped in plastic and dumped in Cockle Creek, Danielle Easey told family members there was a $25,000 "bounty" on her head, a jury has heard.

