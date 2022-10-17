Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Abdulgafar Ayansina dealt with in court by way of special verdict for hitting cyclist with car at Jesmond, attacking Newcastle paramedic and police officer in 2020

By Nick Bielby
October 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A nursing student who hit a cyclist with a car before attacking a paramedic and police officer is being dealt with under a provision of law that allows a special verdict - in which the charges are proven but the offender is not held criminally responsible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.