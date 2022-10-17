THE Newcastle Jets have never opened an A-League season with consecutive wins.
It is an incredible statistic that 267-game veteran Jason Hoffman is desperate to correct.
And it's doubtful that the Jets will get a better opportunity to start their campaign with back-to-back triumphs.
After scoring an injury-time winner to snatch a 2-1 victory over Perth at home, the Jets host Wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"It was something that has haunted us," Hoffman said. "For all the good football we played last season, when we got a result, we rarely backed it up with another good one."
The Jets are notorious slow starters. In 17 seasons, their best haul from their opening two games is four points.
Saturday's victory was just the fifth time they have collected three points from game one.
The last time they were unbeaten after two games was the 2017-18 season when they finished second and progressed to the grand final.
Last season, the first under Arthur Papas, started with a loss and a draw. They recorded eight wins for campaign, but didn't pocket three points in consecutive games.
"Momentum was something we really didn't achieve last season," Hoffman said. "We never went on a run of wins.
"If that comes early - we had that in the season where we made the grand final - it puts you ahead of the pack. Belief and confidence grows in the group and you go from strength to strength.
"We are expecting another great turnout on Saturday to help us get across the line. Two-from-two will be an excellent way to start the season and instil more belief in the group."
The current campaign, which started with a washout to Central Coast in Gosford, is split into two blocks.
After round six, the league goes into recess for four weeks during the World Cup in Qatar.
"For me, a good start is absolutely critical," Hoffman said. "Over my experience in the league, getting off to a slow start you feel like you are always looking at the table.
"That is something you shouldn't focus on. You should be focusing on the performance week-in, week-out. Obviously results help you believe in what you are doing. We want to go into that break sky high.
"First things first, we have to wind it back and focus on Saturday. Wellington are a strong opponent."
Wellington have opened the season with 1-all draw with Adelaide 2-all draw against the Mariners, both at home.
"We have a good insight on Wellington. We played them twice in the preseason," Hoffman said. "We know they are dangerous football side, especially on the counter. We have to be diligent when we have the ball.
"For us, the focus is on how we want to perform and the type of football we want to play. We want to be entertaining, we want to be aggressive. We believe that is the best way to be successful, not only this week, but throughout the season."
Beka Mikeltadze completed a swift counter attack in the 93rd minute to edge out Perth Glory.
The Jets played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Jordan Elsey, who opened the scoring with a header in the 59th minute, was given a straight red card for a karate-kick challenge on Perth substitute David Williams.
The challenge was just inside the box and Aaron McEneff drilled the spot kick into the right corner to level at 1-all.
"The team last season and years gone by may have held on for a point or lost that game," Hoffman said. "To go on and win the game shows extreme heart and something I know the Newcastle community and fans want to see in our team.
"Whilst it was a good performance and something to build upon, especially considering the circumstances going down a man and still getting a result, there are still things to work on."
"We now go up against Wellington team who are in good form early on as well. It will be a good test Saturday."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
