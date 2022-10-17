Newcastle Herald
Rain to return to Newcastle in Bureau of Meteorology weather forecast

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:00am
The weekend may have brought some welcome sunny skies, but the regular sight of rainfall looks set to return across the Hunter this week.

