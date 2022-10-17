The weekend may have brought some welcome sunny skies, but the regular sight of rainfall looks set to return across the Hunter this week.
Scattered showers have been predicted for Tuesday and are likely again from Thursday through to Monday.
A flood watch has been issued for the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River. Minor to moderate flooding is possible along the brook and river from Friday into the weekend.
Catchments are very wet and most dams are at or near capacity.
However the weekend's warmer temperatures are set to make another appearance this week. Tops of 26, 27 and 26 have been forecast for Friday to Sunday respectively.
With a third consecutive La Nina declared, Newcastle is also likely in for above median rainfall for the rest of spring.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 71 per cent chance of higher than median rain in November, as well as a 67 per cent chance of "unusually cool" daytime temperatures below 24 degrees.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.