Gig guide: What's happening in live music this week in Newcastle

October 18 2022 - 2:00am
Tease your hair and slip on those leather pants, Steel Panther is back in Newcastle on Wednesday. Picture: Dave Jackson

WEDNESDAY

Steel Panther, with Airbourne - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

