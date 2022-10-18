Steel Panther, with Airbourne - Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Imaginary Things, Ospreay - Hamilton Station Hotel
Magic Dirt, with Bitchcraft, Rubber Necker - Cambridge Hotel main room
Austin Mackay, with Lachlan Edwards, Angus Kaftan - Cambridge Hotel warehouse
Anna's Apprentice, The Gudangs, The Tryouts - Hamilton Station Hotel
Deadshowws, with Major Arcana, Grub, Unpretty - Newcastle Hotel
Ragdoll, The Gudangs, Ava Ganda, Midway, Acacia Blue - Wickham Park Hotel
Don't Change... Ultimate INXS - Lizotte's
Red Coats, Unpretty, Nomad - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Viper Creek Band, with Josh Setterfeld - Mezz Bar at Wallsend Diggers
Eurogliders - Exchange Hotel
Lachy Doley Group - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Silent Planet (USA), with Currents (USA), Above Below - Cambridge Hotel
Huckleberry & The Devil's Dandruff - The Ship Inn
Rat Pack Reloaded - Lizotte's
Lachlan X. Morris, Othrship, Trigger Jo, Well? - Hamilton Station Hotel
Songs For Peace - Adamstown Uniting Church
