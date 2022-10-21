Capturing floodplain data Advertising Feature

Water is a precious commodity - although it hasn't seemed that way for the past few months - so equitable access to this resource is something we need to manage.



Newcastle technology company Novecom has come up with a clever way for farmers to monitor their irrigation water storage and report levels to the governing body.

Floodplain harvesting is the diversion of floodplain waters into on-farm storages for later use.



It is an important practice in agriculture, particularly in NSW.



To maintain environmental flows and protect water supply for downstream users, the NSW government has introduced mandatory monitoring and reporting of water take from the floodplains.

Novecom, specialists in monitoring, sensors and the internet of things (IoT), has developed a device to meet the new regulatory requirements. Novecom's versatile smart telemetry solution, the SynaptiX Collector, has been adapted to meet the NSW Government's specifications for a robust, reliable, tamper-proof telemetry metering device.

The engineers, scientists and technicians at Novecom love a challenge. Knowing about the impending monitoring and reporting requirements of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), they set out to develop a technical solution to benefit farmers and regulators.

Before leaping into the design process, the Novecom team worked closely with Water NSW, the division of NSW DPE developing the measurement system guidelines, as well as talking directly to farmers who would soon need a tool for measuring and reporting on their dam levels.

From the outset of development of this new technology, it was crucial that the solution had to offer genuine value to the grower.



All too often farmers have been the guinea pigs for new technologies which have turned out to be expensive and burdensome at best and of little to no benefit at worst.

Principles guiding the design of the device were that it must add value to the farmers' business, be considerate of the environment, be robust enough for harsh Australian conditions and be largely plug and play.

The resultant solution known at the SynaptiX LID (Local Intelligent Device) has received the NSW government tick of approval to enable irrigators to comply with the floodplain harvesting measurement regulations.



In fact, Novecom's SynaptiX LID is one of only two devices approved for use in NSW.

In addition to Novecom's locally made device being approved by the DPE for use in floodplain harvesting, the company has been named as a NSW Department of Primary Industries Farms of the Future (FoTF ) AgTech partner, meaning farmers can access rebates when purchasing the Novecom solutions from the FoTF catalogue.

The SynaptiX LID solution comes optionally as a complete single unit, including a mounting frame and battery-backup solar power supply.



The LID is supplied as a sealed, maintenance-free unit with a pre-installed WaterNSW SIM for telemetry to the government's data acquisition portal. Once the equipment is installed and connected to an approved storage meter, data will be transmitted automatically to the NSW Government data acquisition system.

The SynaptiX LID is available now for installation by certified installers.