Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Former champion cricketer Mark Littlewood bowled over by Belmont golf club championship success

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 17 2022 - 7:53am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belmont club champion Mark Littlewood. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

MARK Littlewood plans to target some of the bigger amateur events after winning the Belmont club championship and "ticking off" one of the items on his bucket list .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.