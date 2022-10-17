MARK Littlewood plans to target some of the bigger amateur events after winning the Belmont club championship and "ticking off" one of the items on his bucket list .
Littlewood, 37, accounted for Robbie Mayo five-and-three in the final of the matchplay, which was contested over 36 holes on Saturday.
"It was an awesome feeling to win it," Littlewood said. "I have been eyeing it off for a couple of years now. I have been runner-up two or three times. I'll probably put a few of the bigger amateur events on the radar now. "
Littlewood was seeded second, behind Max Duffy-Smith, after the two qualifying stroke rounds, then beat Greg Backler and Andrew Bennett. Mayo ousted Duffy-Smith in his semi.
In the final, Littlewood and Mayo were all square after nine holes.
"It was a tight struggle all the way. Robbie is really good player," Littlewood said. "I chipped in for eagle on 10 from 20 metres. I felt like that was a big swing in momentum."
Littlewood achieved just about everything there is to achieve in NSW Country cricket.
He led Belmont to premierships, captained Newcastle to a Country title and represented the Bush Blues. He retired after the 2017-18 season and turned his attention to golf.
"I have been off scratch for a couple of years," he said. "Winning the club championships is a different feeling. It obviously doesn't have the team bond of cricket. It is certainly right up there. It is something I have been plugging away at for a few years. It was a nice bucket list thing to tick off. Like making one the bigger cricket rep teams."
