Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Jets defender Jordan Elsey cops two-match ban for karate-kick challenge

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Elsey received a two-match suspension for his high-foot challenge on Perth substitute David Williams. Picture by Marina Neil

JORDAN Elsey will miss the next two games for the Newcastle Jets after the defender was found guilty on Monday by the match review panel of serious foul play challenging for the ball in the 2-1 win over Perth Glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.