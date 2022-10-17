JORDAN Elsey will miss the next two games for the Newcastle Jets after the defender was found guilty on Monday by the match review panel of serious foul play challenging for the ball in the 2-1 win over Perth Glory.
Elsey was given a straight red card for a karate-kick challenge on Perth Glory substitute David Williams in the 72nd minute of the Jets' season opener at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
He will miss Saturday's visit by Wellington Phoenix and the away game against Western Sydney on October 28.
Co-captain Matt Jurman, who lost his starting spot to teenager Mark Natta, played the final 18 minutes against Perth and is likely to start against Phoenix.
Initially, referee Daniel Elder had given Elsey a yellow card, his second after being booked for a trip in the first half.
The centreback rushed out to clear a header which bounced high on the edge of the box. His boot made contact with the ball first and then collected substitute Williams in the face.
Elder ruled the high-foot occurred outside the box. But the VAR intervened and after viewing replays, Elder gave Elsey a straight red card and awarded Perth a penalty.
Williams was not injured in the incident.
The match review panel added one game to the minimum one-match suspension.
Elsey had earlier put the Jets ahead with a brilliant header from a Carl Jenkinson cross.
Former Jets striker Roy O'Dovonan was banned for 10 matches after being found guilty of serious foul play for a high-foot challenge on Melbourne Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas in the 2018 grand final. However, O'Donovan did not make contact with the ball. Thomas suffered a cut to the face but played the match out.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
