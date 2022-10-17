Man dies one week after collision between stolen trail bike and Hilux

A MAN has died following a motorcycle crash at Redhead last week, which remains under police investigation
About 4.30pm on Wednesday October 12, three trail bikes were travelling south along Kalaroo Road when one of the bikes and a Toyota Hilux collided.
Emergency services attended and treated the trail bike rider - a 24-year-old man - at the scene. He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police have since been notified that the man died in hospital on Monday.
The driver of the utility - a 20-year-old man - was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and his since been released pending further inquiries.
Officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Lake Macquarie police investigating the crash said they discovered that the trail bike involved in the incident was reported stolen from a Charlestown home in February.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
