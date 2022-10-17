Newcastle Herald
Man charged over alleged police pursuit through Lake Macquarie area after being spotted on M1 Pacific Motorway at Wahroonga

Updated October 17 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 8:26pm
Pursuit ends with spikes in Charlestown after police spot driver in Sydney

A man has been charged over a pursuit through the Lake Macquarie area, which ended with a spike strip stopping the vehicle at Charlestown on Monday afternoon.

