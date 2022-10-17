Pursuit ends with spikes in Charlestown after police spot driver in Sydney

A man has been charged over a pursuit through the Lake Macquarie area, which ended with a spike strip stopping the vehicle at Charlestown on Monday afternoon.
Police were patrolling the M1 Pacific Motorway's northbound lanes at Wahroonga about 3pm when they saw a Ford Focus XR5 exit the North Connex Tunnel in a manner that concerned officers.
The driver allegedly accelerated when police tried to stop the car and a pursuit began. The chase was terminated near the Hawkesbury River Bridge for safety reasons.
The Ford continued north and was involved in a collision on Manns Road at Gosford, but the driver allegedly continued on. No-one was injured in the crash, police said on Tuesday morning.
The PolAir police helicopter spotted the vehicle and road spikes were deployed twice before being successful at Charlestown.
The driver - a 32-year-old man - allegedly tried to flee the scene but was arrested after a short foot chase.
He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and unlawfully possess number plates.
He was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court today.
A 28-year-old female passenger was also arrested and released pending further inquiries.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.