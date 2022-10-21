The extraordinary levels of business uncertainty in the past couple of years may have honed instincts to expect the unexpected, but manufacturers have also acquired greater resilience to sustain momentum and competitiveness.- HMA Chair Steve Smith
The 2022 Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA) will hold its annual gala awards event in-person for the first time in three years at NEX Newcastle on Friday, October 28.
The Hunter Manufacturing Awards represents all businesses actively engaged in the manufacturing sector, including their allies, in the Upper Hunter, Lower Hunter, Central Coast, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Port Stephens, and Mid-North Coast regions.
HMA has a loyal following thanks to its efforts of inspiring and encouraging vibrant and enduring manufacturing in these regions.
A diverse representation of local manufacturing companies have submitted entries into the various 14 categories including Outstanding Start-up, Apprentice of the Year, Excellence in Innovation, Marketing and Manufacturing Process and many more.
The last two awards ceremonies were held virtually due to Covid restrictions and the 28 companies that have reached finalist status in 2022 are looking forward to the 'live' celebration.
Jane Goldsmith, NBN journalist, newsreader and presenter will be the Emcee for this year's event, a first for the Hunter Manufacturing Awards.
HMA's theme for 2022 is "Expect the Unexpected" something manufacturers are all too familiar with after the past two years of COVID, supply chain shortages, labour shortages and more.
"This year's theme could mean different things to different people," HMA Chair Steven Smith said. "With respect to the manufacturing sector, manufacturers are building back fast despite significant headwinds.
"The extraordinary levels of business uncertainty in the past couple of years may have honed instincts to expect the unexpected, but manufacturers have also acquired greater resilience to sustain momentum and competitiveness.
"We also hope to ensure a few unexpected surprises throughout the night for our guests as well."
HMA remains committed to the manufacturers in the Region, providing businesses the opportunity to use HMA as a platform to interact with other manufacturers and have their company profiled and promoted.
There are many incentives for manufacturers to make submission into the Awards.
Not only is it a fantastic platform to profile and promote their company's expertise but there are also some great prizes to be obtained.
"We would like to thank all the businesses who took the time to submit an application for the 2022 HMAs and wish all the finalists the very best," Mr Smith said.
helloworld Business Travel Newcastle has continued to be the Partner of the Incentive Prize, a trip for two people to a Capital City in Australia.
All 2022 finalists have the opportunity to win this prize drawn at the event.
Winners of the Manufacturer of the Year Awards - 50 Employees or More Award and Less Than 50 Employees' Award will receive a trip for one person from the company to attend an event, or other similar occasion, enabling them to expand their business contacts and opportunities.
With several finalists across a number of categories in this year's Hunter Manufacturing Awards, InfraBuild is proud of the contribution its employees have made to the continued success and growth of the business and to the region.
With its long history of continuous operation, InfraBuild is Australia's leading vertically integrated steel recycling, manufacturing, and distribution business, supplying sustainable steel and steel products for commercial and residential construction, large scale and nation-building infrastructure, primary producers and the rural sector.
InfraBuild's strong representation in this year's awards comes as the company celebrates the 60th anniversary of its Newcastle rod mill.
In December 1962, a new four strand high speed rod mill which at the time cost over 7 million pounds was commissioned at the Newcastle Steelworks.
The mill underwent a major change in 1988 to the current two strand arrangement, which has since been constantly refined through continuous improvement to lift steel rolling capability.
InfraBuild's Manufacturing Manager at the Rod Mill, Liam Bell, said since opening, the rod mill has continuously improved output, from 150KT p.a. in the early years to now over 600KT p.a., to ensure supply of high-quality coiled rod coils to the InfraBuild business and the broader industry.
"It's something really worth celebrating. We're proud of the calibre of our employees named as finalists in the HMAs this year," he said.
"It's very fitting, considering the long successful history of the rod mill operations in Newcastle. Much of this is down to the team working at the Rod Mill."
InfraBuild has locations across the Hunter, including recycling operations at Hexham, and businesses of InfraBuild operating under the brands of ARC at Wallsend, and Austube Mills at Mayfield.
InfraBuild's rod mill and wire manufacturing facilities are located on a large prime industrial site at Mayfield.
It's from this large site at Mayfield where InfraBuild can trace its history back more than a century.
The site now hosts a rod mill, wire mill, slag repurposing area and National Distribution Centre, in addition to operational and administrative teams.
InfraBuild recently reacquired the unique Mayfield site, which is in the Port of Newcastle Precinct and covers about one million square metres, including 1.8km of direct deep waterfront.
Aside from the potential port facilities, the site also has access to rail and essential services.
The reacquisition of the Mayfield site reaffirms InfraBuild's strong commitment to the local community and its role as a key contributor to the local economy.
From its origins in the BHP steelworks, OneSteel and Liberty Steel businesses, InfraBuild has been part of the fabric of the Hunter region for more than 100 years and its Head of NSW Rod and Bar Manufacturing Stephen Elliott said the company is committed to maintaining a local presence into the future.
"With our site acquisition and a commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the Hunter as a significant manufacturer, InfraBuild is really proud of our Hunter Manufacturing Award finalists this year," he said.
"Our long history shows we've stayed the course and will continue to build on our successful operations in the Hunter."
InfraBuild's strategy helps it to achieve its mission of building futures through sustainable steel.
Water is a precious commodity - although it hasn't seemed that way for the past few months - so equitable access to this resource is something we need to manage.
Newcastle technology company Novecom has come up with a clever way for farmers to monitor their irrigation water storage and report levels to the governing body.
Floodplain harvesting is the diversion of floodplain waters into on-farm storages for later use.
It is an important practice in agriculture, particularly in NSW.
To maintain environmental flows and protect water supply for downstream users, the NSW government has introduced mandatory monitoring and reporting of water take from the floodplains.
Novecom, specialists in monitoring, sensors and the internet of things (IoT), has developed a device to meet the new regulatory requirements. Novecom's versatile smart telemetry solution, the SynaptiX Collector, has been adapted to meet the NSW Government's specifications for a robust, reliable, tamper-proof telemetry metering device.
The engineers, scientists and technicians at Novecom love a challenge. Knowing about the impending monitoring and reporting requirements of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE), they set out to develop a technical solution to benefit farmers and regulators.
Before leaping into the design process, the Novecom team worked closely with Water NSW, the division of NSW DPE developing the measurement system guidelines, as well as talking directly to farmers who would soon need a tool for measuring and reporting on their dam levels.
From the outset of development of this new technology, it was crucial that the solution had to offer genuine value to the grower.
All too often farmers have been the guinea pigs for new technologies which have turned out to be expensive and burdensome at best and of little to no benefit at worst.
Principles guiding the design of the device were that it must add value to the farmers' business, be considerate of the environment, be robust enough for harsh Australian conditions and be largely plug and play.
The resultant solution known at the SynaptiX LID (Local Intelligent Device) has received the NSW government tick of approval to enable irrigators to comply with the floodplain harvesting measurement regulations.
In fact, Novecom's SynaptiX LID is one of only two devices approved for use in NSW.
In addition to Novecom's locally made device being approved by the DPE for use in floodplain harvesting, the company has been named as a NSW Department of Primary Industries Farms of the Future (FoTF ) AgTech partner, meaning farmers can access rebates when purchasing the Novecom solutions from the FoTF catalogue.
The SynaptiX LID solution comes optionally as a complete single unit, including a mounting frame and battery-backup solar power supply.
The LID is supplied as a sealed, maintenance-free unit with a pre-installed WaterNSW SIM for telemetry to the government's data acquisition portal. Once the equipment is installed and connected to an approved storage meter, data will be transmitted automatically to the NSW Government data acquisition system.
The SynaptiX LID is available now for installation by certified installers.
The SynaptiX LID is available now for installation by certified installers.