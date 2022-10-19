Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Opinion: How, together as a nation, we can halve child poverty by 2030

By Rod Bower
October 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More social housing and increasing rent assistance are strong steps towards addressing child poverty in Australia.

I take lunch for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.