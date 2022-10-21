Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Music

Tuscan tenor Andrea Bocelli's Australian tour - and new album - is a family affair

LR
By Lisa Rockman
October 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli touches down in Australia next week he will be bringing with him two of his greatest gifts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.