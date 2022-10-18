Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Things to Do

Lake Macquarie things to do: Let's Fish Lake Mac competition an opportunity to win prizes and bragging rights

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Let's Fish Lake Mac event organiser Michael Guest with Lake Macquarie City Council mayor Kay Fraser.

ANGLERS looking to catch a whopper at this year's Let's Fish Lake Mac competition have more than just bragging rights on the line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.