ANGLERS looking to catch a whopper at this year's Let's Fish Lake Mac competition have more than just bragging rights on the line.
With more than $32,000 worth of prizes on offer, the popular catch-and-release contest will see fishing enthusiasts of all ages wet a line at Lake Macquarie next month.
There are four target fish species they'll be looking to catch hook, line and sinker, in an event which organiser Michael Guest said has well and truly demonstrated the popularity of fishing in the city.
He said the event has important flow-on effects for the city's tourism economy.
"This year's Let's Fish Lake Mac is shaping up to be another cracking event," he said.
"Spring is a great time of year to target bream, flathead, whiting and tailor with the warming waters of Australia's largest tidal lake coming to life and the fishing hitting another gear."
Registered competitors will receive a unique number and 'brag mat' for measuring their catch, with the fish photographed on the mat before they're released.
Last year's winning fish included a 44.6cm bream, a 48.9cm tailor, a 42.4cm whiting and a whopping 90cm flathead.
Mr Guest said all entrants will go in the running for $12,000 in prize packs.
"Lake Mac has seen its fair share of wet weather this year, but I'm happy to say it has coped really well," he said.
"The water clarity is looking great and our four target species are all active and in good numbers.
"The beaches have been producing some great fish as well."
The event is on across the weekend of November 12 to 13.
Lake Macquarie City Council mayor Kay Fraser said it's the ideal event to showcase the sparking blue jewel in the city's crown.
"Fishing is a much-loved pursuit of thousands of people in Lake Mac, and it's little wonder why," she said.
"It provides the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty right on our doorstep."
Entrants can choose where and when they want to fish on the weekend.
For information visit letsfishlakemac.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
