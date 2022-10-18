THE SPOTLIGHT will be on quiet achievers at the 2023 Lake Mac Awards.
It's a celebration of creativity, activity and inclusivity and the hunt is on to unearth this year's crop of unsung artistic, sporting, environmental and community champions.
Incumbent Lake Mac ambassador Dr David Durrheim said winning the top award for guiding the community through the pandemic was an honour.
"My award reflected on the wonderful job done by all members of the Lake Mac community in responding to the pandemic," he said.
"As ambassador, I have been incredibly fortunate to meet some of the many inspiring long-term Lake Mac residents, including Awabakal elders and leaders.
"It was also a delight to meet brand new Australian citizens who have chosen to call Lake Macquarie home."
The 2023 awards include a new category for 'Community Event of the Year', aiming to highlight small and grassroots groups making a big difference.
Lake Macquarie City Council mayor Kay Fraser said the awards represent the highest honour the council bestows on residents.
"These awards reflect the very best aspects of our community. They celebrate those who inspire us, enrich our lives and embody the spirit of Lake Mac," she said.
Nominations close December 12 and can be lodged online at lakemac.awardsplatform.com.
Finalists and category winners will be recognised at a gala ceremony on March 11, next year.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
