A man remains in custody after being charged for alleged dangerous driving between Sydney and the Lake Macquarie area - which ended with a spike strip stopping the vehicle at Charlestown on Monday - while he was on bail.
Police were patrolling the M1 Pacific Motorway's northbound lanes at Wahroonga about 3pm when they saw a Ford Focus XR5 - allegedly being driven by 32-year-old Andrew David Moerig - exit the North Connex Tunnel in a manner that concerned officers.
Police pursued the vehicle but the chase was terminated near the Hawkesbury River Bridge for safety reasons.
The Ford continued north and was involved in a collision on Manns Road at Gosford, but Mr Moerig allegedly continued on.
No-one was injured in the crash.
The PolAir police helicopter spotted the vehicle and road spikes were deployed twice before being successful at Charlestown.
Mr Moerig was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed; drive motor vehicle during disqualification period; drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous; and unlawfully possess number plates.
Mr Moerig remained in custody before appearing in Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday afternoon, when he chose not to come up from the holding cells while his matter was briefly mentioned.
The court heard that he was on bail for a prior, unrelated matter.
Mr Moerig's legal representative told the court that the 32-year-old disputed the allegation that he had breached his bail conditions.
However Magistrate Janine Lacy said she was satisfied that Mr Moerig had breached bail - conditions of which included an order not to leave his home for any reason other than work, court or medical requirements. Magistrate Lacy revoked bail.
Mr Moerig will next face court in Sydney on October 26.
