Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Opinion: Greg Piper's Port of Newcastle bill must have real teeth, but Labor correct to insist on safeguards

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port of Newcastle taking delivery of two mobile cranes at Mayfield in August. Picture by Marina Neil

The major parties must ensure that any amendments they make to Greg Piper's port bill do not render it meaningless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.