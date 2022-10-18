Sorry, but our city fails if you're talking rail

WITH state elections early next year, it is time to see if the city is really better off after so many years of an LNP state government.
Perhaps one way to measure up how we have done is to compare the length of similar-sized cities' light rail lines built in recent times comparable to our light rail.
Gold Coast 20km, soon to extend to 27km, Canberra 12km, Newcastle 2.7km.
We fail this test and simply do not measure up.
Unless we get the funding to extend our light rail to key suburbs, it will not be an effective transport link in the city and receive the patronage other cities enjoy and reduce cars on our roads.
In our past, Newcastle had an extensive track network that needs reinstating.
We are the only Australian major regional city to have heavy rail lines removed whilst on the Gold Coast heavy rail was connected to Brisbane.
We fail any test on heavy rail development, particularly when rail travel times from Newcastle to Sydney are no better than almost 100 years ago.
In 2016 LNP Gladys Berejiklian declared Labor would never provide the promised $200 million conference centre with an iconic sky bridge bringing in an estimated $100 million in regional revenue each year.
Eight years on it is never mentioned by our LNP state government which obviously has no intention of providing such a facility so it becomes another pipe dream.
Incidentally, Cairns, a much smaller city, has received $176 million to extend its already award-winning conference centre.
I would suggest Newcastle starts looking at what we will get if we change government to Labor, as predicted by the polls.
Will Labor commit to extensions to our light rail, build the city conference centre promised eight years ago and fast track a fast train to Sydney?
It is time Newcastle and Lake Macquarie City councils and residents started these discussions with the political parties and get commitments.
I AM disappointed with the spruiking of the Albanese government's "infrastructure cash splash", as if Newcastle and the Hunter are to benefit tangibly from this spending.
Half a billion dollars on a study about the fast rail (a project most Hunter residents see as a multibillion-dollar illusion that may never stack up economically) is not useful, but wasteful, particularly at a time where the cost of everything is going up - particularly our energy bills, which I recall Albo promised, pre-election, would go in the opposite direction.
I gather no notice has been given to the Treasurer's comments that regional infrastructure spending (particularly that advocated for by Barnaby Joyce) would be the first to be slashed in these difficult times.
It appears, from these pre-budget announcements, that the $750 million in infrastructure spending the previous government committed to our part of regional Australia has been reallocated to Victoria, South Australia or the Northern Territory.
I guess this is the reward voters in the Hunter get for their loyalty to the ALP?
THERE is not one social benefit to be gained from extending the Hotel Delany's trading hours into the early hours of the morning but there is overwhelming evidence showing that the negative effects would be extensive.
In the first systematic review of alcohol trading hours and violence in more than five years, published only three weeks ago in the Public Health Research Practice journal the researchers confirm that restricting alcohol trading hours can substantially reduce rates of violence and relaxing trading hours has the opposite effect.
There is no need for any trial, as the evidence is clear. Extending trading hours would increase violence.
Every year over 70,000 Australians are the victims of alcohol-related assaults and a third of these are victims of domestic violence plus there are about 20,000 children who suffer alcohol-related child abuse.
Do we want to add to these numbers?
TO Ian King (Letters 14/10), I would like to make a small correction to the text of your letter.
Yes, speedos are inaccurate.
However, it is an Australian design rule that all vehicles marketed in Australia must read conservatively - they must read faster than the vehicle is actually travelling.
All cars, vans, lorries and buses must adhere to this rule.
The faster you travel, the greater the error to comply with the ADR.
I have a GPS "whatsus" on my windscreen which indicates the true speed.
I constantly observe the difference between the speedo reading and the actual speed.
So, if a driver is to adhere to the speedo reading, he or she doesn't have any worries about being booked for excess speed.
AS Paul Duggan states, "we all share climate action concerns" ("Rebels and their cause lacking a lot of logic" Newcastle Herald, 14/10).
In criticising the choices and actions of Extinction Rebellion activists, Duggan may not, however, have considered the situation from their viewpoint.
Perhaps these people have lost their homes and livelihoods in recent flooding events? Or lost animals or family members in the horrific 2019/2020 bushfires?
Although blockading that inconveniences and risks the safety of others may not be an ideal pathway forward, other forms of "disruption" start to seem more reasonable when one realises that even a supposedly climate-friendly government makes decisions that support new fossil fuel projects, like approving Woodside's Scarborough gas project.
Our "system of political representation" is not always adequate.
Instead of setting new laws that arguably push protesters further toward extreme measures, governments would do well to listen to protesters' concerns and, increasingly, make decisions that protect and regenerate the very environment and climate that we need to live and survive.
FOR those of us commenting on Robodebt let us remind ourselves who it was that conceived the automated Robodebt scheme.
A search of government archives reveals the scheme was announced, in June 2011, by Labor's Plibersek and Shorten as the new data matching initiative between Centrelink and the ATO.
The implementation and operation of the scheme was the responsibility of bureaucrats. But don't let facts get in the way of bashing the political party one does not support.
I NOTICED in Saturday's paper that the people living near the Delany are now whinging about their hours and noise. Do they not realise they are inner city living and the pub was there long before them. Move to the suburbs or bush if you want a quiet life
I HAVE voted no to the merger of the Perm and Greater. The concern is the loss of competition. I am old enough to remember the 'Starr Bowkett Society', which became Newcastle Permanent Building Society. The 'break-away' group that formed the Greater Newcastle Building Society. Later The Greater Bank. The eventual reduction of branches and staff. The 'well-known' reduction of top executives, with "sorry to see you go Joe, so here is a million".
MATT Ophir seems to have hit a sore point with those who have benefited from the industrial revolution. Matt, Mr Bowen is leading us back to the good old days before the industrial revolution when perfect weather and no natural disasters ever occurred perhaps that's why the Maccas-munching munchkins aren't having school strikes anymore. Mr Bowen will ensure we have days that are magnificent 26 degrees every day, afternoon breezes to keep the whirlybirds turning overnight, rain on Tuesday and Friday, no cyclones and the snow will stop falling at the end of winter, not October, behold the messiah.
YOU crack me up Steve Barnett, but I'm afraid I'd prefer to keep deluding myself that all those who disagree with me on this page are shorter and less attractive than I am, rather than face the reality of you in your wrestling leotard
DON Fraser: Si, Ja, Oui, Sim, Taj, Evet. Yes in six languages, get with the program, old fella!.
DES Hasler was a week-in, week-out, professional player that any club would have signed without hesitation, in fact I don't remember him being involved in any controversy throughout his career. On and off the paddock, his coaching career is better than most. He'd soon work out who isn't all in! He doesn't make pointless excuses, he shuts up and keeps things in-house and owns up when things don't go well. I reckon Des Hasler is just what this defensive leaky boat and reserve grade attack team needs!
IT is interesting to note that we have reached a time when it is the progressives who want to conserve things: the environment, resources, living wages, etc. And so many of the so-called conservatives are in truth radical capitalists who don't want to conserve anything but their perceived entitlement to everything.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.