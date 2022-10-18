Sorry, but our city fails if you're talking rail

DES Hasler was a week-in, week-out, professional player that any club would have signed without hesitation, in fact I don't remember him being involved in any controversy throughout his career. On and off the paddock, his coaching career is better than most. He'd soon work out who isn't all in! He doesn't make pointless excuses, he shuts up and keeps things in-house and owns up when things don't go well. I reckon Des Hasler is just what this defensive leaky boat and reserve grade attack team needs!