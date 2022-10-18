Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Maitland born ex-NRL star Brett Finch 'at risk' in prison, court hears in child abuse sentencing hearing

By Neve Brissenden, Aap
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:19am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-NRL star Brett Finch has been on bail since pleading guilty to one count of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse in August.

Former NRL star Brett Finch would be at increased danger behind bars because prisoners won't understand the "subtleties" in his child abuse case, his lawyer has told a court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.