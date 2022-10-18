There won't be any changes to our approach.- JASON HOFFMAN
THE Newcastle Jets have accepted a two-match ban handed to defender Jordan Elsey and are confident they have ample cover for the battle against Wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
Co-captain Matt Jurman is almost certain to fill the void after Elsey was found guilty of serious foul play when challenging for the ball after he collected Perth substitute David Williams in the face with a karate-style kick.
Jurman, who lost his starting spot to teenager Mark Natta, played the final 18 minutes of the 2-1 win over Perth last Saturday.
"Matty Jurman is a Socceroo. Who else would you rather have," Jets goalkeeper Michael Weier said.
Initially, referee Daniel Elder had given Elsey a yellow card, his second after he was booked for a trip.
The centreback rushed out to clear a header which bounced high on the edge of the box. His boot made contact with the ball first and then collected substitute Williams in the face.
The VAR intervened and after viewing replays, Elder gave Elsey a straight red card and awarded Perth a penalty.
Williams was not injured in the incident.
On Monday night, the match review panel added one game to the minimum one-match ban.
Former Jets striker Roy O'Donovan was outed for 10 matches after being found guilty of serious foul play for a high-foot challenge on Melbourne Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas in the 2018 grand final.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday they they would not appeal against the suspension Elsey received.
He will miss Saturday's visit by Wellington and the away game against Western Sydney on October 28.
As well as Jurman, Carl Jenkinson is an option to partner Mark Natta in the centre of defence.
"It is disappointing that Jordan will be out, but he will do everything this week to help drive the group," Jets utility Jason Hoffman said. "If it is Matty [Jurman] or anyone else who comes in, we are extremely confident.
"That is the beauty of having a competitive group, competitive training. There is good depth in our squad and we will play exactly the way we plan on playing. There won't be any changes to our approach."
Coach Arthur Papas has added more depth to the Jets roster from last season, especially in defence.
"I feel like we are a much more balanced team, both in attack and defence," Hoffman said. "Against Perth we limited their opportunities in the whole 90 minutes. The boss showed us some stats. There were only three shots, including the penalty, inside the box. To keep them at bay and force them into shooting from areas we liked them to shoot from is something to take away from a defensive point of view."
