A-League soccer, 2022: Jets confident they have depth to cover Jordan Elsey ban

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 18 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:30am
There won't be any changes to our approach.

- JASON HOFFMAN
Suspended defender Jordan Elsey. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Newcastle Jets have accepted a two-match ban handed to defender Jordan Elsey and are confident they have ample cover for the battle against Wellington Phoenix at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

