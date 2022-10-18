Kris Lees weighing up last-ditch Melbourne Cup shot with Luncies

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was leaning towards running Luncies from a wide gate in the Geelong Cup on Wednesday, rather than wait for Saturday's Moonee Valley Gold Cup, as a last-ditch shot at securing a Melbourne Cup start.
Luncies is 40th with 50 kilograms in the order of entry for the November 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington and in need of a win to gain a weight penalty to make the 24-horse field. The six-year-old is the only Hunter-trained horse among 57 second acceptors for the $8 million race.
Lees has accepted with Luncies for the group 3 $500,000 Geelong Cup (2400m) but also nominated the Great Britain-bred stayer for the group 2 $1 million Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m).
A poor draw in 16 for the Geelong Cup and weather predictions have made the decision harder for Lees and connections.
Geelong was rated a soft 5 on Tuesday with clear skies ahead, while Moonee Valley was a soft 6 with rain predicted from Friday onwards.
"We're undecided," Lees said on Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm about to fly down there now and we'll make a decision in the morning whether he runs from the wide barrier tomorrow.
"We're 50-50, but he probably will, just because we're concerned about the rain that's forecast for Saturday at Moonee Valley."
Luncies was second, three-quarters of a length away from winner Point Nepean and a guaranteed Melbourne Cup berth, in May in the listed Andrew Ramsden (2800m) at Flemington.
He resumed with a close second in the group 3 Cameron Handicap (1500m) at Newcastle last month over an unsuitable distance. He backed that up with sixth in the group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on October 1, finishing 2.4 lengths away from winner Smokin' Romans.
Damian Lane is booked to ride Luncies, which was a $12 chance with Bet356 for the Geelong Cup on Tuesday despite the wide draw.
"He's going really well," Lees said.
"His run in the Turnbull Stakes really puts him into the picture for a race like this but the alley has probably dampened our spirits a bit."
Lees said Luncies would go to the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington on November 5 if he failed to win and gain a cup start.
Also in the Geelong Cup is Rodrigo Diaz, which is raced by Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock.
Trained by Great Britain's David Simcock, Rodrigo Diaz will make his Australian debut and was a $6.50 hope despite drawing the outside of Luncies in 17.
On Tuesday, Australian Bloodstock gained a start and draw in gate seven for Gold Trip in Saturday's $5 million Cox Plate (2040m) at Moonee Valley.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Gold Trip was a close second to Newcastle Cup champion Durston in the $5 million Caulfield Cup (2400m) last Saturday and connections paid a late entry fee to back him up in the Cox Plate.
Gun UK jockey Jamie Spencer will make the trip to partner the import, which was denied a start in the Cox Plate last year by Racing Victoria veterinarians.
Eustace expected a "very, very high-pressure race" and a potentially wet track to boost the chances of Gold Trip, which was a $26 shot on Tuesday.
"If Gold Trip stays a mile and a half strong ... we just sort of hope there could be a bit of a battle up front and the pressure really pours on down the side, and hopefully we're chiming in late," Eustace told Racing.com at the barrier draw.
Meanwhile, Lees was also undecided about the path of Willinga Beast, which has been nominated for the listed Brian Crowley Stakes at Randwick and the Red Anchor and Crockett Stakes at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Lees also has Never Talk in the $2 million The Invitation at Randwick.
"I'm very pleased to get her in that," he said. "I think she'll probably get conditions that will be favourable and I think she'll run well."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
