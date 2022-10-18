It has been almost 10 years since Mike Baird and the Liberals did the deal that led to the privatisation of the Port of Newcastle, Port Kembla, and Port Botany.
The bedrock of the Liberal government's privatisation of our ports was an anti-competitive deal that gave Port Botany and Port Kembla a virtual monopoly on the NSW container trade.
What was widely criticised as a bad deal back in 2013 and 2014 is still a bad deal.
It sets communities against one another and makes economic development a potential zero sum game where some regions win and others lose out. It also makes it harder to diversify our economy at a time when we need economic diversification in the Hunter like never before.
While coal still accounts for the lion's share of exports, a significant amount of grain, wheat and meal also leaves Australian shores via Newcastle.
But it's clear the appetite to diversify beyond those products exists.
From 2020 to 2021 non-coal exports through the Port of Newcastle saw a very large increase, from 1.1 million tonnes to almost 4.2 million tonnes. General cargo was one of these growth areas with 704 TEU (or standard shipping containers) leaving through our port, compared to 66 the year before. These containers were sent all through the Pacific and to Asia.
Though the Port of Newcastle has been the world's largest coal port for a long time, we know it will not be this way forever so we cannot afford to wait around and not have a plan to create a diverse variety of jobs and expand the region's industries.
We remember what happened during the closure of BHP and we know that we must avoid a similar scenario as the coal industry changes.
That is why there's a consensus across the region that we must take steps now so we can deliver the secure, well paid and skilled jobs of the future that Newcastle and the Hunter needs and deserves.
I've always been a strong advocate for a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle along with so many of my Hunter Labor colleagues.
This is more than just an opportunity to diversify our port, it's also about how we can build a platform for our manufacturers and our growers to export Hunter-made and Hunter-grown goods to the international market.
The NSW Government's bad deal on port privatisation blocks all of that from happening. It must go.
But certainty is key for businesses when it comes to diversifying our economy.
Newcastle and the Hunter have been promised big things before and have then been let down.
We have faith that when a large-scale container terminal is developed at the Port of Newcastle so will the benefits. But after almost a decade of being held back, businesses and exporters deserve more than faith.
Greg Piper is dead right about the need to end the mess caused by the Liberal Party's obsession with privatisation.
That is why Labor wants to work with Greg Piper and those across the parliament to improve this bill.
Because, as it stands, the bill contains no protections for the public or guarantees the delivery of a container terminal at all.
Our community deserves a guarantee that if a future government terminates this bad deal, then the Hunter will actually get the container terminal it needs and the direct and indirect jobs that will follow.
That's why Labor will amend this bill. And because we need measures that make sure the public can hold the port's private operator to account.
There would be little point to extinguishing the port's liability if we were then faced with a situation where the private operator sells off its stake in the port, makes a windfall gain, and leaves our community high and dry with no new container terminal, and with the NSW public on the hook for the bill.
With the NSW Budget in an $11.3 billion deficit and everything but the kitchen sink flogged off or privatised by this government, we cannot have the people of this state paying for Mike Baird's dodgy deal.
Greg Piper is dead right about the need to end the mess caused by the Liberal Party's obsession with privatisation, and he is dead right that the people of Hunter should not be held back because of the deal they struck to sell Port Botany and Port Kembla.
But we need to think long term for our region and make sure that we end up with the container terminal that we so badly need.
We want a bill that delivers for the Hunter, as well as all the businesses in western and northern NSW that want to export through the Port of Newcastle.
Let's not just create the opportunity for the container terminal to proceed - let's make it happen.
