JASON Sangha's early season struggles have continued for NSW.
The Newcastle allrounder made one run as NSW slumped to 3-16 before rallying to be 9-246 at stumps of day one in the Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland at Drummoyne Oval.
Batting at No.4, Sangha tries to pull his bat away from a Mark Steketee delivery and nicked to Joe Burns at second slip.
The failure added to a frustrating start to the summer for the 23-year-old.
He suffered concussion and was ruled out of the second innings in the Blues' opening shield game against Western Australia. He contributed 21 in the first innings.
That followed two poor scores in one-dayers, making eight against Victoria and a duck against West Australia.
Sangha, a former Wallsend and Southern Lakes player, burst back onto the national scene last summer. He scored 445 runs for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League and complied 504 Sheffield Shield runs for the Blues.
Matthew Gilkes and allrounder Sean Abbott came to the rescue for NSW on Tuesday, combining in a 102-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
Gilkes pounded two sixes and seven fours on the way to 72. Abbott was equally damaging with his 62 highlighted by two sixes and five boundaries.
Captain Kurtis Patterson (40) and Moises Henriques (42) also made valuable contributions.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
