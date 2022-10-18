PROMISING keeper Georgina Worth hopes to give Jets women's coach Ash Wilson a selection headache after joining the club from Brisbane Roar.
Worth, who was restricted to six matches last season due to a knee injury, will compete with incumbent Claire Coelho for a start.
The 25-year-old has 17 W-league appearances and replaces Sophie Magus. Magus was a mid-season signing for Georgia Boric, who quit due to work commitments.
"Georgina is someone who has great presence in goals, experience playing at this level and has a strong desire to have success in Newcastle," Wilson said.
"She is someone who will continue to create a challenging and supportive environment in that role.
"It's important for me to have two quality keepers that will push each other to get the best out of themselves and the team.
"Her ability to deal with high balls, shot stopping and passing range are some of her technical qualities but she also communicates well and is driven to contribute to the goals, culture and ultimate success we are aiming for this season. I'm looking forward to her being a Jet."
Worth said she was attracted to the Jets by the vision Wilson had for the program.
"I'm very excited to have signed with the Jets, I've heard nothing but great things about the club and everyone involved," she said.
"The vision that Ash and the organisation have for the team really drew me to the club and I'm motivated to make a positive contribution both on and off the pitch.
"It's shaping up to be a competitive season and I can't wait to get started."
The Jets started preseason training this week. They open their new campaign against the Brisbane Roar at Perry Park On November 19.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
