A-league women's soccer, 2022: Keeper out to prove worth at Newcastle Jets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 18 2022 - 9:30am
New Jets goalkeeper Georgina Worth at training this week. Picture Jets media

PROMISING keeper Georgina Worth hopes to give Jets women's coach Ash Wilson a selection headache after joining the club from Brisbane Roar.

