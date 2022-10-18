Australia's national broadband provider announced Tuesday that a handful of Newcatsle and Hunter suburbs were among its latest swathe of cities and suburbs serviced by father fibre to the premises internet connection in place of the existing fibre to the node.
NBN Co has released its latest list of suburbs where works to extend fibre connections are to take place over the next 12 to 18 months, and includes Aberglasslyn, Cooks Hill, Corlette, Eleebana, Hamilton South, and Lambton, among a host of other locations around the state.
In total, NBN Co expects to connect 300,000 homes and businesses, and says local residents should be able to access faster internet speeds - as much as 1 Gbps, by the end of 2023.
"To trigger a full fibre upgrade, eligible customers will need to place an order with a participating retailer for a plan based on an eligible wholesale speed tier," NBN Co said in a statement Tuesday, adding that it was on track to enable up to eight million premises across Australia to access wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, by the end of next year.
Upgrades will also be made in suburbs across the ACT, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania.
Readers can find out if their premises may be eligible here.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
