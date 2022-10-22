Following the 2021 release of her book, Killing Sydney: The Fight for a City's Soul, which she describes as "a love song fused to a war cry", Farrelly wants to enliven a more Novocastrian conversation about how, and for whom, our city is being planned and conceptualised. In the way that important talks tend to be, especially between those who care most about their outcomes, it might get a little awkward. Emotional even.