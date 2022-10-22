When architecture critic and essayist Elizabeth Farrelly delivers an address at Newcastle City Hall next week, attendees should prepare themselves for a few overdue doses of truth.
Following the 2021 release of her book, Killing Sydney: The Fight for a City's Soul, which she describes as "a love song fused to a war cry", Farrelly wants to enliven a more Novocastrian conversation about how, and for whom, our city is being planned and conceptualised. In the way that important talks tend to be, especially between those who care most about their outcomes, it might get a little awkward. Emotional even.
Newcastle. We need to talk about development. The reason we need to talk about it is not to enable another frequent-flying expert from elsewhere to underline our imperfections. This speaker will be coming here to do exactly the opposite.
Her visit is not about criticising Newcastle. It's about praising what we have; about how essential it is to start thinking critically about those whose interests are not always invested in protecting it.
Newcastle has the most wonderful bones, says Farrelly. The views, the shape of the land, the wide streets. It has European roots that have grown out and then blossomed into a beautiful city.
But, she says, we do planning "really badly". It's not just a Newcastle problem. It's an issue everywhere. A council will always exercise their discretion.
For the residents there can be feelings of annoyance and betrayal.
On Wednesday night, Farrelly will be sharing her often penetrating insights into how governments and developers have appeared to enter into a kind of self-perpetuating patronage; a dynamic that deprives residents of any meaningful involvement during the critical stages of the planning process.
The public gets excluded from the initial stages but then gets consulted when there's already a proposal in place. By that time it's too late.- Elizabeth Farrelly
"It does seem that councils and governments increasingly tend to look at themselves as the collaborators in development rather than the controllers of it," she says.
"It's a mindset that has originated from the idea that everything is a market. So projects set to make lots of money attract an undue level of kudos simply on the basis that they are lucrative. I think that's dangerous.
"What results from that danger are many developments that are classic examples of what shouldn't happen.
"What should happen is that a council consults the community intensely, in an up-front manner and at the very front-end of the process.
"This is the most important moment for the public to be involved. From that moment it's determined what the values are. It's worked out what principles are treasured by the residents of that area. Then you establish the rules that will protect those principles. You make a plan and then you simply enforce it.
"But as it is, it's completely backwards. The public gets excluded from the initial stages but then gets consulted when there's already a proposal in place. By that time it's too late."
Aside from the hastening residential development of Newcastle, Farrelly has also been encouraged to share her views at the community forum about another divisive issue being faced by inner-city residents. When asked about the imminent return of the V8 Supercars race to Newcastle, Farrelly points out that it's not the residents who deserve scrutiny.
The controversy is really just about people protecting what they value, she says.
"Those residents are working from the knowledge that if they don't protect their patch then nobody else will," she explains.
"People should be able to trust that their privacy and what they hold dear is part of a bigger picture that government, local or state, has built into their plan.
"If they can't trust in this, then I think that's a failure of those governments."
