Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Guest speaker Elizabeth Farrelly wants to encourage more critical thinking about development and planning in Newcastle

By Michael Byrne
October 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Columnist and essayist Elizabeth Farrelly will visit Newcastle for a talk on Wednesday.

When architecture critic and essayist Elizabeth Farrelly delivers an address at Newcastle City Hall next week, attendees should prepare themselves for a few overdue doses of truth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.