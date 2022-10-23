Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Crime writer Chris Hammer talks about new novel The Tilt and its main character, homicide detective Nell Buchanan

By Michael Byrne
October 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Chris Hammer has released a new book, The Tilt. Picture supplied

There is something prophetic about the choices that Chris Hammer commits himself to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.