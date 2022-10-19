Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Wheels have fallen off Extinction Rebellion

By Letters to the Editor
October 19 2022 - 5:30pm
Wheels have fallen off Extinction Rebellion

AMY Hiller (Letters 19/10), don't you realise that neither the general public nor any respected decision maker wants to be associated with extreme Extinction Rebellion protesters?

