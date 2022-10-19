Wheels have fallen off Extinction Rebellion

AMY Hiller (Letters 19/10), don't you realise that neither the general public nor any respected decision maker wants to be associated with extreme Extinction Rebellion protesters?
Don't you realise that you are creating road blocks and turning off people taking real action on climate change?
For me, I want action on climate change, but I am disgusted by Extinction Rebellion protesters and want to have nothing to do with their ridiculous actions that just turn people away.
Nobody is listening to their message, they are just shaking their heads in disbelief at their actions, whilst receiving proof these people are not responsible members of our society.
Instead of making it harder to fight the cause through irresponsible protesting, why don't they do something worthwhile and responsible, like the proven method of mass broadcasts of a responsible message over the media?
It worked for the mining companies when they fought against the carbon tax.
Why don't you use the same weapon against them and show you are responsible members of society?
RESEARCH into the NSW electricity generation industry in the 20th century highlights many events that resonate with the industry's current and possible future state.
In the first half of the 20th century, the generation industry was fragmented, with multiple generating authorities supplying their own physically separate networks.
This, the effects of the Second World War and increasing demand for electricity were prominent factors that contributed to a 30 per cent shortfall in supply by 1950.
Power restrictions and blackouts became commonplace.
When compared with the current makeup of the industry, several differences and similarities stand out.
First, the electricity network is not physically fragmented.
It is one entity from far North Queensland to South Australia and Tasmania.
Second, the network is centrally coordinated by a single body, the Australian Energy Market Operator.
Third, the network, while physically one entity, comprises many separately owned private companies and government bodies.
Several of these private companies have chosen to close their coal-fired power stations.
This could suggest they are not overly concerned with the state's overall power supply, just their individual economic and environmental credentials.
Where will the electricity generation industry end up?
Will the state's power supplies be reliable, or will consumers be subject to power restrictions and blackouts?
The somewhat cryptic adage 'no power is so dear as no power' is worth considering.
It suggests that the economic and political consequence of a lack of production or transmission capabilities through under-investment will often be exceeded by the negative consequences to the community.
"THOSE who sow the wind reap the whirlwind" is a saying that aptly describes all of us.
Although we hate floods as well as droughts and bushfires, we have created them by our mismanagement of the environment ("Floods eat budget bottom line, fruit and veg prices to soar", Herald, 18/10).
To be fair, most of us didn't see this year's floods coming.
Now, as a result of the floods, federal Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, can't count on as much revenue when framing his soon-to-be finalised budget.
We will now need to pay a little more for meat, fruit and vegies.
Some of us may be financially ruined since floodwaters or bushfires have destroyed our uninsured residences or crops.
But we will not starve to death, as will many people in flood-ravaged southern Pakistan and others.
We will not go under a rising sea level, as will many impoverished people in the Southwest Pacific.
Our immediate problem is land clearing.
We have cleared river hinterlands for crops and livestock.
This means that rainwater infiltrates less, speed of runoff increases, and rivers rise and flood faster than they would naturally.
Currently, soils are saturated, so rain quickly ends up in streams and rivers.
The short-term solution is protection from flooding - not by raising dam walls, but by flood mitigation.
We need higher artificial levee banks around towns, and reinforced flood ways to move water faster so that it doesn't hang around and flood.
Our longer-term problem is global warming.
Hunter residents whose livelihoods have been based on coal mining and burning have contributed more than most people to this problem.
Global warming is currently giving us warmer ocean surface temperatures in the seas off Northern Australia.
This has resulted in higher evaporation and moist air.
Weather systems are bringing this moisture south.
In future, we should expect more extreme weather events, both floods and droughts.
In the longer term, we will need to abandon fossil fuels in favour of renewables.
PETER Dolan thinks nuclear power is a much better option than renewables (Letters, 14/10).
Curious, I thought, because climate change science isn't "settled", we needn't explore alternative energy sources at all.
I also thought phasing out coal would cause unacceptable economic and social harm.
And given the world has 140 years' worth of coal left, compared to 90 years' worth of uranium, it gives us an extra 50 years to figure out what to do next, assuming there's anyone around then to try.
So why would Mr Dolan think we should bother with nuclear power?
Anything but renewables? Or something more profound?
Shortly before the 2020 US presidential election, Mr Dolan said that, speaking as a Christian, it was a "no brainer" to prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden.
This strained credulity at the time, and has aged badly since.
Even so, just as faith was then invoked in a way that escaped understanding, perhaps much the same is happening now.
Could it be there is a spiritual basis for wanting to dig up finite resources in preference to harvesting infinite ones?
An abiding reminder of our mortality perhaps? An insurance against hubris? A bulwark against the advance of atheist forces?
Whatever the case may be, it doesn't sound very scientific.
TO all those people banging on about Newcastle East belonging to everyone, it's Supercars that restricts access for 10 weeks and closes it down for a weekend, not the residents.
MANY thanks to Sam Rogers (Short Takes, 17/10) for pointing out that 72 per cent of Newcastle East is public land belonging to all of us. So why is it that a for-profit business like Supercars can prevent the public from enjoying our public land for up to nine weeks a year?
IF we are paying more for our basic commodities, eg, petrol, food, rent, electric, gas, rent, medical, repay the mortgage, can some one please explain why we have to put up the cash rate by the Reserve Bank? My health care costs have all gone up but the rebate is the same from Medicare.
YES, Adz Carter the Delany Hotel might have been there since 1924 but I remember when pubs used to shut at 10pm and not open on Sundays so they might not need reminding. As you say, everyone has their own opinion.
SURELY if we are to ease the restrictions on immigrant workers, then we should be offering preference for those who are prepared to live outside the capital cities.
THIS week on the New England Highway near Greta, there were threats to my road safety. First, a man flashing high beam lights about a speed camera. Then a woman obscuring a speed camera with a 4WD. Please stop endangering my safety and follow the road rules.
REGARDING Paul Scott ("Great debates", 17/10), I note that many a true word has been said in jest. Not sure whether he had tongue in cheek, however, one would like to think that he was serious and people will sit up and take note. On the question of town or city, seems the "trend-setting newcomers", have solved the matter with their name "Newy", for our town. Could this be an acronym for Newcastle City?
SO our kids are writing below par. Do the report writers live in a bubble? Kids these day spend most of their time writing messages, all written without punctuation or complete words (RU there yet). This is the writing teacher of today! ("Schools writing standards in crisis", 18/10)
MAC Maguire, Mr Latham was the Labor Party's smartest member. He left.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.