'Bogan' Aussies lack pride in their country

NO truer words could have been spoken by former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to describe Australians in relation to becoming a republic - "no pride and a "miserable view of themselves", over the lack of momentum for a republic.
Though a proud Australian, I would go further to describe our culture in the same fashion.
Historically a society predominately derived from convicts, that almost has its own language of slang, that thinks the mullet hair style is cool, that fails to play the national anthem at most sporting games, celebrates our national day on a boozer bender, wearing the national flag, a society that lacks Australian flags flying pride of place on front lawns, and on occasions I've heard individuals on Anzac Day say "Happy Anzac Day".
In large part, I believe that we Australians possess bogan traits, and a distinct lack of national pride.
Having travelled internationally, I know that we are a very, very lucky country, however I believe that we can take a lot away from countries where their national pride is immense, such as dare I say the US (yes, they have their own issues too and are far from perfect), and some European nations.
Perhaps pride in Australia is overrated, and that that is what makes Australia such a laid back lucky country, however I do believe that for us to move forward and enhance our international identity we should lift our standards, and levels of sophistication.
MY energy supplier is one of Australia's largest.
Recently my gas account was outrageously high, so I complained and made arrangements for my meter to be checked and for me to be informed when, so I could be present.
I was also told that the usual checking fee would be waived. Alarm bells should have rung then.
On the relevant day, I waited, received no phone call and in the late afternoon, rang again to be told that the meter had been checked.
Subsequently I was informed that an error meant I would receive a small credit.
I smelled a rat because I was in a position to prove beyond doubt that no person had been to check my meter.
I then wrote to head office, outlined my complaint and provided the proof.
I later received a letter from HQ advising me that my account had been reduced to zero, with no explanation. True to their word, I received an account for $0.
My concern is that with the offer of waiving the checking fee, I suspect the meter was never going to be checked, but with my proof, they had been caught out and I would be silenced with a 100 per cent credit.
Recently they offered me electronic billing with automatic direct debit, "for my convenience".
Thus, in a similar case to the above, the overcharge amount would have been debited automatically.
No prize for guessing what my reaction was. No direct debit for me, no matter how inconvenient.
WHILE the majority of governments seem intent on taking action on climate change, a lot of jurisdictions close to home are in fact doing just the opposite.
Medowie is a prime example where large tracts of forests which were once home to koalas, sugar gliders and possums as well as ground fauna have been destroyed to make way for housing developments which add to global warming.
Minmi is another area where forests are being felled to the ground to allow for the influx of the ever increasing population.
The flora and fauna of these areas will never return, gone forever.
Ellerston, in the foothills of the Barringtons has also suffered from the destruction of forests to allow for grazing and cultivation again adding to the overstressed planet.
I used to jog quite frequently through the new Seaside Boulevard which seems to be growing like a wart on the landscape.
I would often see echidnas, wallabies and quite a few black snakes as well as black cockatoos.
I know there a few wallabies and black cockatoos still there but their numbers are diminishing.
I took the time to read the environmental impact statement to discover that there was in fact a orchid not seen anywhere else in Australia but no matter, bulldoze it into the ground along with the flora and fauna.
I know there is a number of cats there adding to the destruction of wildlife.
Sadly there are those both ignorant and arrogant who believe climate change is a furphy. Sad but true.
POPE'S View (Herald, 15/10) summed up the story on a methane emission target that the Australian government is considering.
People should know that the concern about methane gas contributing to climate change is theory based on its absorption of IR (infra-red) energy at a particular narrow wavelength range.
But that IR range is already fully absorbed by water vapour in the atmosphere.
So, there should be no consequent absorption by methane in the air.
Also, methane has a short half-life of about three years in the atmosphere before it is oxidised away.
So again, another reason not to pursue burping methane emissions (from natural foods not coal) from our farm animals as the cost will far exceed any perceived benefit, if any, to the climate.
Lastly the man with the shotgun in Pope's cartoon is a good idea.
The whole concept of stopping animal burps to save the climate is a cow of an idea and should be shot as soon as possible to save our farming industry.
RECENT commentary from Peter Dutton, Sussan Ley, Angus Taylor et al has served to stimulate my imagination.
I can imagine the LNP being identical to the dodgy butcher shop in the town I grew up in.
The butcher who provided poorer quality meat to a less than discerning clientele.
Both he and the LNP, shamelessly proffered adulterated product to the public without any concern of the consequence.
The sausages mix of the dodgy butcher contained almost rancid offal; fatty off-cuts bulked up with sawdust.
The LNP's policy sausage mix is similarly offensive in that it includes arrant nonsense, incompetence and corruption, all liberally sprinkled with "pixie dusts".
A desperate Dutton, Ley and others from opposition have desperately "flicked the switch to vaudeville" demanding Labor instantly, provide us all with "prime beef."
The economic "black hole" a decade of LNP mal-administration has handed to Labor I imagine, will have us surviving on "mincemeat and not prime beef" for quite some time to come.
ADZ Carter is correct the Delany Hotel has been around for a long time. So it should close at 6pm, as it did for a long time.
RAY Cross (Short Takes 15/10) thinks that the national flag at the Australian government's media centre is incorrectly displayed. The rule for a place such as the media centre is that it should be displayed to the speaker's right while any other flags should be to his left. As viewed from the audience the national flag should therefore be at the extreme left exactly as Mr Cross has observed it to be.
ANDREW Hirst may be a little confused in his questions about renewables v nuclear (Letters, 17/10). First he says renewables are "indisputably" the cheapest form of energy but goes on to ask whether nuclear is cheaper? Answer: No. Then he asks a set of loaded questions that read like a push-poll for nuclear. Firstly Andrew, please take Adam Bandt's advice and "Google it, mate" before putting fingertips to keyboard. Secondly, two other letters conveniently answered some of those questions, saving me the trouble. Thanks to Fiona Colin and Brian Measday, who it appears are capable of doing online searches that filter out the fossil propaganda.
ANDREW Hirst (Letters 17/10) is advised to Google "levelized cost of electricity". He will find that is calculation of energy costs the cost of installation of solar panels and wind turbines is indeed taken into account. The cost of remediation after a renewable facility passes its use by date should also be taken into account as it should with a coal mine after it closes. Included in coal mine remediation costs should be to return the land to its original state for re-use in agriculture. Subsidies received by renewable companies are primarily designed to encourage new renewable capacity so that renewable energy targets are met. I might add subsidies are also received by fossil fuel energy generators.
JOHN Cooper (Letters 19/10), you are correct the initial Robodebt scheme was a Labor idea. The scheme the LNP implemented was weaponised to something totally different to the original.
CRICKETER Pat Cummins is another hypocritical woke super goose. How's this bloke going to have the energy to bowl after rowing his dugout canoe back to Australia, let alone walking to test matches in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne. Quite the athlete, me thinks.
