Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: 'Bogan' Aussies lack pride in their country

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 23 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Bogan' Aussies lack pride in their country

NO truer words could have been spoken by former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to describe Australians in relation to becoming a republic - "no pride and a "miserable view of themselves", over the lack of momentum for a republic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.