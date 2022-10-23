'Bogan' Aussies lack pride in their country

ANDREW Hirst (Letters 17/10) is advised to Google "levelized cost of electricity". He will find that is calculation of energy costs the cost of installation of solar panels and wind turbines is indeed taken into account. The cost of remediation after a renewable facility passes its use by date should also be taken into account as it should with a coal mine after it closes. Included in coal mine remediation costs should be to return the land to its original state for re-use in agriculture. Subsidies received by renewable companies are primarily designed to encourage new renewable capacity so that renewable energy targets are met. I might add subsidies are also received by fossil fuel energy generators.