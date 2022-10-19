Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Federal government and City of Newcastle commit $6.2million for Stockton Beach sand replenishment

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton Beach on Wednesday. About 300,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from Newcastle Harbour and deposited on the southern end of the beach. Picture by Simone DePeak.

The southern end of Stockton Beach will be replenished with sand from Newcastle Harbour inside a year as a result of a new $6.2million funding package.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.