It'll be a bit damp this weekend, but are we conditioned for that? Yes we are!
No point waiting for the rain to end because it'll be 2023 before that happens they reckon.
Meanwhile the October prawn run will be in full swing as of 8.30pm tonight begging anglers to either go for a scoop in Swansea channel, or chase bream, whiting and flathead.
"Because of all this rain, I think we'll see a lot of prawns move out, and some good size," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point said.
"Scooping on the run-out tide in the channel is the go, and this is what will stimulate the estuary fishing.
"It'll come to life as those whiting, bream and flathead condition themselves up on the prawns. It will also bring fish into the beaches.
"The volume of prawns being flushed out of the Hunter River means school prawns are everywhere and might explain the amount of jew being caught along metropolitan beaches."
Local land-based fishing guide Luke Hunter reckons that might be true south of Swansea too.
"We fished Budgewoi beach last weekend and caught a variety of species including trevally, salmon, whiting, dart, bream, snapper and flathead," Luke reported
Fishing enthusiasts might have seen Luke's fishing videos on social media lately.
Luke tries to post one video a week targeting whatever's in season locally.
"I started doing the videos last July mainly as a way of helping others and it's been going alright," Luke said.
"I felt like a crazy man at first when I started filming myself and talking to myself, but after a while it starts to come a bit more natural."
The vids are well worth a view with lots of tight lines, all accompanied with some laidback informative commentary.
Lots of quality flathead up in Nelson Bay, according to Paul "Ringo" Lennon, from Fish Port Stephens Estuary Charters.
"Some fish pushing that 90cm mark anywhere from Tilligerry Creek down round Soldiers Point and up Karuah way," Ringo said.
"Bream have been pushed down the system and biting nicely off breakwalls and along the beaches.
"Also a few whiting starting to turn up too. The prawn run in the Myall Lakes has probably helped turn things on.
"Some nice snapper caught last weekend in close too."
Round Newcastle anglers have been getting bream off the beaches, tailor, trag and squire in close off Newcastle and some decent flathead up the river.
Out wide on the Shelf, water temp is 20.5 degrees and a beautiful blue colour.
Hats off to Fish of the Week winner Jourdan Fox and his monster mulloway.
It is an impressive jew and caught right on Newcastle's doorstep, although Jourdan remains a little coy on the location.
"Somewhere between Newie and Swansea," he said.
"They seem to have been pushed down to the front of the system by all this rain we've had.
"But I reckon this one wasn't a river fish though because it had two wrasse inside, which you normally get out on the reefs."
Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club spokesperson Randal Mason was not surprised.
"Mate, I've found everything and anything in a jew stomach.
"Number one bait is squid but I've found silver biddies and trumpeter."
Speaking of jew, local Lake Mac angler Shaun Thomas is focused on catching one on a vibe.
He spent three hours on the water late afternoon this week trying to fulfil that destiny, tracking schools of tailor and fishing in behind them employing his trusty 100 vibe (he finds the 120 plummets too rapidly).
Despite some encouraging sightings on the sounder, he missed out on a jew but remains committed to the mission.
"I've managed one on bait but not lures and I'll keep trying until I land one," he said.
"I'm taking a boat up to Coffs Harbour this weekend and might give it another shot up there before trying again in the lake."
In the meantime, Shaun didn't come home empty-handed this week managing four tailor, one of which went a very handy 51cm.
Make a date on your calendar for the Let's Fish Lake Mac competition being held November 12 and 13.
With more than $32,000 worth of prizes on offer, the popular catch-and-release contest will see fishing enthusiasts targeting four species - bream, flathead, whiting and tailor.
The event is sure to appeal to anglers of all ages and is designed to showcase the popularity of fishing in Lake Macquarie.
